Major construction firms fined for violations of air pollution control norms: SDMC

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 3.5 lakh as penalties from seven construction companies for "violation" of air pollution control norms in the first three days of December, the civic body said Monday.Each company has been slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000, the SDMC said in a statement."SDMC has taken massive action during first three days of December against seven construction companies involved in generating air pollution and deteriorating pollution level in the city. Each company has been fined with an amount of Rs. 50,000 resulting in recovery of Rs. 3.5 lakh," the statement said.The companies are NBCC, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ITPO, L&T Construction Transportation and Infrastructure at Bhairo Road, SJ Kumar for DMRC Sarai Kale Khan, DMRC Okhla, and Spencer ISP Network, Okhla, it said.The building department of SDMC has said that the action will continue.Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel on Sunday issued directions to the zonal deputy commissioners and other officials to issue challan under the National Green Tribunal rules to discourage people from littering garbage in the city, the SDMC said."The DEMS department has been asked to concentrate on social functions like 'bhandaras' (community meals) inside and outside religious places, marriages and birthday parties and other events. The strict instructions issued against spreading wastes of such kind i.e. used plates, paper containers, plastic cups etc. will not be tolerated at all," he was quoted as saying.On Sunday night, the zonal teams took action against burning of leaves and garbage, littering of streets with used plates, plastic cups, etc, and they issued 180 challans, the civic body said.