Major dip in voter turnout in J&K's Anantnag seat as compared to 2014 LS polls

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The voter turnout in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where elections are being held in three phases, Tuesday recorded a massive dip as compared to the 2014 general election.The six assembly segments which went to poll in phase one on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 12.86 per cent. It was 39.37 per cent in 2014 in the corresponding segments, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told reporters here.While polling concluded in Anantnag district, voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29. Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect. The voting will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 pm. The Anantnag district has 5,29,256 electors, including 2,69,603 males, 2,57,540 females, 2,102 service electors and 11 transgender voters. The EC has established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling, the official said. The Anantnag constituency has 13,97,272 registered voters, including 7,20,337 males, 6,72,879 females and 35 transgender persons. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the seat including PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.