Major fire at grain market shed in Ambala

Ambala (Hry), Jul 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a grain market shed in Ambala city on Sunday, officials said. The situation has been brought under control after 15 fire tenders from Ambala city, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala Cantonment were rushed to the site, officials said. Around 12 jute lakh bags, which were kept to stock paddy, were gutted in the fire, they added. HAFED, Ambala, General Manager, V P Malik said the exact loss had not been ascertained yet, but the figure would in crores of rupees. He said the cause of the fire would be investigated, which is now suspected to be an electrical short circuit.