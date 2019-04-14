Major fire breaks out at rubber godown in Delhi's Siras Pur area

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a rubber godown in northwest Delhi's Siras Pur area on Sunday, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said. The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at 7.34 am and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled by 10.50 am and no casualty was reported, the official said. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE