Major General dismissed by Army in sexual harassment case

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A serving Major General of the Indian Army was on Friday dismissed in a case of sexually harassing a woman officer when he was serving in Nagaland in 2016, military sources said on Friday. The punishment awarded to Major General R S Jaswal by a general court martial (GCM) in December last year was approved by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, they said. The general court martial (GCM) under the Western Army Command at Chandimandir recommended dismissal of Jaswal after finding him guilty under Section 354A of the IPC (sexual harassment) and Section 45 (unacceptable conduct) of the Army Act. "The Army Chief has confirmed the punishment awarded to the Major General by the GCM," one of the sources said. Jaswal has been attached to an Army formation in Ambala under 2 Corps as part of disciplinary proceedings and he has been informed about his dismissal from service, the sources said. During the GCM procedure, Jaswal denied the charges against him and alleged that he became a victim of the Army's factional feud following Gen. Rawat's appointment as the Army Chief in December 2016. The GCM was headed by a Lieutenant General and it comprised nearly half-a-dozen military officers as its members. The woman officer from the Judge Advocate General branch of the Army had filed a written complaint against Jaswal following which the GCM was ordered to probe the case. Jaswal was serving in the Assam Rifles in Nagaland as an Inspector General when the allegations against him surfaced. PTI MPB MPB SMNSMN