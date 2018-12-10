Major ports cargo traffic up 4.83% to 461 MT in Apr-Nov

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India's 12 major ports witnessed a 4.83 per cent rise in cargo traffic at 461.21 million tonnes (MT) during April-November of the current fiscal, the government said Monday. These top ports had handled 439.96 MT cargo during the corresponding eight-month period of the last fiscal."The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 4.83 per cent and together handled 461.21 MT of cargo during the period April to November, 2018 as against 439.96 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year," Minsitry of Shipping said in a statement.For the period from April-November 2018, nine ports Kolkata (including Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic, it said.The highest growth was registered by Kamarajar Port (20.15 per cent), followed by Cochin (11.73 per cent), Paradip (9.73 per cent), Kolkata (including Haldia) (8.52 per cent) and Deendayal Port (7.37 per cent), it said.It added that Kamarajar Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of Container (19.8 per cent), Other Liquids(16.42 per cent), Thermal & Steam Coal (10.71 per cent) and POL (9.24 per cent) .The 12 major ports - Deendayal Port, Mumbai Port, JNPT Port, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, V O Chidambarnar Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Kolkata Port (including Haldia Port) handle - handled approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. PTI NAM MKJ