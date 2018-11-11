Major Ports cargo traffic up 5.31% to 403 MT in Apr-Oct

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India's 12 major ports witnessed a 5.31 per cent rise in cargo traffic at 403.39 million tonnes (MT) during April-October of the current fiscal, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) data showed.These top ports had handled 383.05 MT cargo during the corresponding seven-month period of the last fiscal.The growth in the cargo traffic was mainly attributed to increase in handling of coal, mainly coking coal, containers and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL).Among the 12 major ports, Kamarajar Port (erstwhile Ennore) recorded the highest growth in traffic during the April-October period with an increase of 20.42 per cent, followed by Cochin Port 13 per cent, Paradip Port 11.22 per cent, Kolkata Port (including Haldia) 8.65 per cent and Deendayal Port (erstwhile Kandla Port) 8.46 per cent.Jawahar Lal Nehru Port (JNPT) recorded 6.93 per cent growth, Vishakhapatnam port recorded a 5.58 per cent rise in cargo traffic, New Mangalore 3.56 per cent and Chennai 3.11 per cent.However, VO Chidambaranar, Mumbai and Mormugao have recorded negative growth during the period.In terms of maximum cargo volume, Deendayal Port handled 68.47 MT cargo, followed by Paradip's 62.03 MT and JNPT Port at 40.54 MT.There are 12 major ports under the control of the Centre besides 187 minor/intermediate ports under the jurisdiction of states along the 7,517 km long coastline of the country.The 12 major ports - Deendayal Port, Mumbai Port, JNPT Port, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, V O Chidambarnar Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Kolkata Port (including Haldia Port) handled - approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. PTI NAM MKJ