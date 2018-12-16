Make country better place for women: Mamata urges people on Nirbhaya anniversary

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) On the sixth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday urged people to make the country a better place for women.Banerjee took to Twitter to ask people to stop violenceagainst women."Today is the sixth anniversary of the horrific DelhiNirbhaya case. The incident shook the country. As a society,we must make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women," she tweeted.A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped onDecember 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle along with her male friend.She later died in a hospital in Singapore.The incident had triggered outrage and protests acrossthe country. She subsequently came to be known as'Nirbhaya', the fearless.All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.While one of the accused hanged himself in prison,another accused, a juvenile then, was given the maximumsentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.The other four were found guilty of rape and murderand later sentenced to death.The incident of gang rape was widely condemned. PTISCH SBN DVDV