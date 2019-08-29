Make law for mandatory disclosure of MLAs' assets every year: Cong legislator

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called for a legislation making it mandatory for MLAs to declare their assets and liabilities every year, asserting that it will "bring transparency in politics".He and 10 other Congress MLAs asked Speaker Rajiv Bindal to allow him to present a motion in the next assembly session for enacting the legislation.They made the request after they were not allowed to do so on the private members' business day on Thursday during the ongoing Monsoon Session."Such a legislation is required as people keep raising questions about the assets of the elected representatives," Sukhu, the former Himachal Pradesh Congress president, said."Every person files an affidavit declaring assets and liabilities while contesting elections and MLAs also provide such details while filing their income tax returns every year. Still a legislation making it mandatory for the MLAs to make public their assets and liabilities annually is required to bring transparency in politics," he added.At this, the Speaker said Sukhu's request for presenting the motion on Thursday had been put before the Ethics Committee of the House.He added that the Congress leader's request for presenting the motion in next session will be considered.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also said Sukhu's request will be considered with an open mind. PTI DJI DIVDIV