Make people partners in progress: Vice Prez to bureaucrats

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that people have to be made equal partners in the development process for any democracy to be successful. Interacting with the officers of 2017 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) here, he called for streamlining service delivery by providing people-centric, transparent and effective governance at all levels. Naidu also stressed on the need to eliminate unnecessary rules and regulations and to simplify processes.He asked the officers to interact with people on a regular basis and to be receptive to their problems. Urging officers to spend a lions share of their time in the field, the Vice President said real education comes from the field, an official statement said.He asked the officers to take lead in translating "swarajya" to "surajya" by providing a corruption-free, citizen-centric and business-friendly governance and ensure that fruits of development reach each citizen to cause a perceptible improvement in the quality of life. Observing that the central government has initiated several path-breaking administrative and governance reforms, the Vice President advised bureaucrats to ensure that legislative intent was translated into effective implementation.He asked them to make full use of information technology to reach out to the intended beneficiaries and see to it that schemes and programmes of the government reach the common man without any hassle.Naidu also asked them to make transparency and accountability their guiding principles at all times to serve all sections of the society without any discrimination.Stating that an inclusive and rapid economic development would solve a number of problems faced by the nation, the Vice President said it was necessary to ensure that terrorism, communal violence, insurgency and Left wing extremism do not derail the processes of social and economic development of India. PTI NAB RCJ