Make plan dovetailing all projects to develop a complete ecosystem for Dwarka sub-city: L-G to DDA

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal has written to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman Tarun Kapoor asking him to make a strategic plan dovetailing all ongoing projects to develop a complete ecosystem for the sub-city in Dwarka, according to a statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, the L-G, who is also the chairman of agency, directed the DDA to comprehensively plan and converge all ongoing and upcoming projects of all agencies into a "unified vision". He noted that DDA has developed Dwarka as the largest sub-city in Asia. Baijal noted that DDA has so far developed over 90 per cent of the land earmarked for residential usage, but almost 50 per cent of the land earmarked for commercial and public semi-public (PSP) purpose is yet to be developed. It implies that while people have moved to the sub-city, the amenities are yet to take shape, the statement said, adding that large "destination development" has also not taken place despite best potential. "The L-G has written to DDA vice chairman asking to constitute a small inter-disciplinary sub-group in DDA including experts from NIUA (National Institute of Urban Affairs) or other similar agencies to make a strategic plan dovetailing all projects, optimising available land and building on latest policy framework to develop complete ecosystem for the sub-city, Dwarka," it also said. The L-G urged that a proper business case should be developed along with the urban design plan. PTI BUN SMN