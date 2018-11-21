Make 'Swachhta Abhiyan' a success through public participation: Hry CM tells officers

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged officers to make 'Swachhta Abhiyan' a success through public participation and contribute in making the state clean and beautiful. He asked the officers to ensure participation of school children in the Swachhta campaign to generate awareness about cleanliness.Khattar said every month a cleanliness competition would be held in schools and hospitals and the cleanest institution would be awarded, according to an official release. The chief minister directed the officers to set up a 'Swachhta Committee' at district level under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners with officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department. He asked them to form 'Swachhta Fund' at the district level so as to complete small works by the committee at the earliest. The chief minister also directed the officers concerned to ensure the arrangement of signboards, signals and reflectors on the roads to prevent any loss of life and property due to fog in the winter season. PTI SUN SNESNE