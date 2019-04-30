MakeMyTrip acquires majority stake in corporate travel firm Quest2Travel

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Online travel firm MakeMyTrip Tuesday said it has acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-based corporate travel management firm Quest2Travel.com for an undisclosed amount. Quest2Travel.com serves some of India's well-known and large corporates, including Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, HDFC Ergo and Thermax, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. Commenting on the development, MakeMyTrip Founder and Group CEO Deep Kalra said: "This investment will help us extend our service offerings to large corporates for their travel requirements while helping Quest2Travel benefit from the travel expertise and depth of supplier relationships that MakeMyTrip has forged over the years". MakeMyTrip has historically focused on providing travel solutions for retail customers and with this investment, it is making a decisive foray into providing travel solutions for corporate customers as well, Kalra added. "This partnership is a perfect fit because it combines the best in corporate travel with the leader in non-corporate travel," Quest2Travel Founder and CEO Abhay Rangnekar said. MakeMyTrip provides its customers access to all major domestic airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 61,500 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators. PTI AKT RVKRVK