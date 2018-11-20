MakeMyTrip appoints Vipul Prakash as COO

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Online travel firm MakeMyTrip Tuesday said it has appointed Vipul Prakash as chief operating officer(COO) for MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. In his previous role, Prakash served as senior vice president - beverage category for PepsiCo-India, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. In the role as COO, Prakash will be responsible for developing and executing strategic direction and priorities of the company, it added. "We are confident that his proven track record and extensive experience will extend MakeMyTrips upward trajectory," MakeMyTrip co-founder and CEO India Rajesh Magow said. Vipul's rich experience of two decades at PepsiCo spanning geographies, deep understanding of consumer market and expertise in the industry, leading operational practices are truly invaluable, he added. He was associated with PepsiCo for 20 years. He holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad and a mechanical engineering degree from IIT Delhi, it added. PTI AKT SHW ADIADI