MakeMyTrip signs partnership pact with Best Western Hotels & Resorts

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Online travel firm MakeMyTrip Monday said it has signed a global partnership agreement with Best Western Hotels & Resorts as India's outbound travel gathers pace.Under the partnership, Best Western Hotels & Resorts will enter the online distribution partnership for its global properties with MakeMyTrip, the company said in a statement.MakeMyTrip, however, did not provide any financial details of the partnership.Commenting on the development, Ritwik Khare, chief business officer, International Hotels & Global Key Accounts at MakeMyTrip.com said: "Through this alliance, we are now adding 8,000 international hotels in our portfolio that will enable us to further extend our reach in the market".The company aims to provide the best accommodation options to meet travellers' needs, be it domestically or internationally, he added."In our ongoing commitment to meet the needs of today's travellers, expanding our distribution through MakeMyTrip provides travellers in India with convenient access to Best Western's global portfolio of hotels and resorts," Best Western Hotels & Resorts Chief Marketing Officer and Senior VP Dorothy Dowling said.