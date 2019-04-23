Maken declares assets worth Rs 24.57 crore

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, who is contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth Rs 24.57 crore in his poll affidavit filed Tuesday.He has shown an income of Rs 12.18 lakh, while his wife Radhika has shown an income of Rs 26.38 lakh in the I-T returns filed in the income returns filed for 2017-18.Maken has movable assets worth over Rs 3.62 crore, while his wife has movable assets worth over 1.26 crore.He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 11.01 crore, while his wife has properties worth Rs 6.85 crore.Maken, a graduate from the Delhi University, has no liabilities and holds a government accommodation on Pandit Pant Marg here. He will be locked in a fight with BJP's sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP's Brijesh Goyal. PTI SLB/PLB KJ