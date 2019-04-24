Maken responsible for sealing in Delhi: Meenaksh Lekhi

New Delhi, April 24 (PTI) The problem of sealing started in the national capital when Ajay Maken was the Urban Development minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP's sitting MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency claimed Wednesday hitting out at his Congress opponent. Lekhi also hit out at the ruling AAP government over the issue, saying it had done nothing to stop the sealing drive. "Ajay Maken was Urban Development minister when the problem of sealing started in 2008. He made changes in Master Plan of Delhi which could not stop sealing.He is the man responsible for sealing in the first place," she said in a press conference.As far as Arvind Kejriwal government is concerned, its lawyers have been appearing in the court for almost four years in the case of sealing, "Why could not they stop it," she said. The BJP have been hammered by both the Congress and AAP over the sealing drive undertaken by the party ruled municipal corporations under the guidance of a Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee. Lekhi exuded confidence to be re-elected from New Delhi again. " I am confident people will vote for me in 2019 also and ensure my victory on the basis of works completed by me during the last five years and to help in forming Narendra Modi government with full majority at the Centre." She alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has raised the issue of full statehood to the Delhi to "cover up" its "failures" and "mislead". The AAP has been campaigning for the elections on the theme of full statehood for Delhi, accusing the Modi government of stopping it to work through the office of Lt Governor. Lekhi also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become the "greatest enemy" of Delhi people by obstructing implementation of Ayushman Bharat health scheme. A large number of commercial establishments and buildings have been sealed under the drive so far. Both the AAP and Congress have been demanding the Modi government to bring an ordinance to stop the sealing. Maken had said his party will stop sealing within a month after coming to power if elected in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AAP has fielded trader leader Brijesh Goel as its candidate from New Delhi seat. PTI VIT RCJ