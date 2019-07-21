Malabika Sarkar appointed Ashoka University VC after Pratap Bhanu Mehta quits

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Malabika Sarkar, the principal advisor of Ashoka University, has been appointed its vice-chancellor after political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned from the post, saying he is quitting to complete "long-standing academic tasks".Mehta will, however, continue to teach there, according to a statement issued by the university located in Sonipat, Haryana, Saturday."For the past some time, I have been a little stretched by the time that the increasing complexity of tasks that a fast-growing university like Ashoka demands from a role as critical as that of the vice-chancellor."I am personally at a stage where I would like to complete some long-standing academic tasks that I had set myself. Therefore, it seemed an appropriate time to hand over the baton to very competent hands while continuing to play an even more active part in the academic life of the University," he said in the statement.Sarkar, who takes over from Mehta, is a former vice-chancellor of Presidency University, Kolkata, and a professor of English literature.She was earlier the head of the Department of English at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, a member of Jadavpur University Council and of various academic bodies of the university, it said.She was also a member of the University Grants Commission Panel of Experts in English and Foreign Languages and a panel member of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council."Professor Sarkar has been a part of the team that has shaped the university into one of India's finest liberal arts and sciences universities," founding vice-chancellor and current chancellor of Ashoka University, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, said.Sarkar said she was looking forward to work with the faculty and students to build a world-class university. PTI UZM AAR ABHABH