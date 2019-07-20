Malabika Sarkar appointed vice-chancellor of Ashoka University

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Malabika Sarkar, the principal advisor of the Ashoka University, has been appointed as its vice-chancellor. She succeeds Pratap Bhanu Mehta who has stepped down from the post to focus on his academic ambitions. Mehta will continue to teach at the university, according to a statement issued by the varsity.Sarkar is a former vice-chancellor of Presidency University, Kolkata, and a professor of english literature. She was earlier the head of the Department of English at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, a member of the Jadavpur University Council and of various academic bodies of the university, it said. She was also a member of the University Grants Commission Panel of Experts in English and Foreign Languages and a panel member of the NAAC."Professor Sarkar has been a part of the team that has shaped the university into one of India's finest liberal arts and sciences universities," founding vice-chancellor and current chancellor of Ashoka University, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, said. Sarkar said she was looking forward to work with the faculty and students to build a world-class university. PTI UZM AAR