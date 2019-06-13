Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in Anurag Kashyap's next film

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, best known for "Aanandam" and "Koode", will be playing the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's next film. Although, Kashyap has not yet announced the details of his new film, he on Thursday teased new beginnings."New company, New Films, New beginnings... " he wrote on Twitter. Actor-director Geetu Mohandas, in Facebook post, has given more details about how Mathew came to be a part of Kashyap's film. "I'm so proud to announce that my actor and good friend, Roshan Mathew with his unbelievable performance in 'Moothon', has landed himself a beautiful project as the lead in none other than the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps latest. "The shoot commences tomorrow in Bombay. I wish you the world Roshan. This is just the beginning," she wrote.Mathew is in a pivotal role in Mohandas' feature film "Moothon", which was co-written by Kashyap."Moothon" is currently in post-production. PTI CORR BKBK