Malaysia eyes 6.83 lakh visitors from India in 2019

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Malaysia is looking to host a total of 6.83 lakh visitors from India in 2019, on back of initiatives being taken to promote the country as a preferred destination, a senior Malaysian tourism official said Thursday. The Southeast Asian country saw 4,37,736 tourist arrivals from India during January-September, 2018. "India is one of the top 10 source markets for Malaysia. We are expecting 6,83,000 visitors from India in 2019," Tourism Malaysia Package Development Division Director Tuan Syed Yahya Syed Othman told reporters. This would be on back of initiatives such as 'Malaysia Fantastic Deals', that provides value for money holiday packages for Malaysia, he added. "These packages bring together the best of Malaysia's islands and beaches, city, gastronomy and family oriented experiences, and will provide a broader experience of Malaysia," Tuan Syed Yahya said. The 'Malaysia Fantastic Deals', initiative sees Tourism Malaysia partnering with Malindo Air and several popular hotels in Malaysia catering specifically to India market. Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Malaysia. It promotes Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination. PTI AKT DRR