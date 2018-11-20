'Malaysian Airlines keen to increase number of flights to India'

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Malaysian Airlines is keen to increase the number of flights to India and to launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kashmir, Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid has said.Hamid, who was on a three-day tour of Kashmir, said increased flights between the two countries will further boost tourist flow from Malaysia.There is every support from the government to (the) airlines to start direct flights to Kashmir. The better connectivity will not only enhance bilateral relations but also people to people contacts, he said on Monday.The High Commissioner visited the Mughal garden and other places of tourist interest and historic importance here. He also visited Gulmarg where he enjoyed Gondola and snow scooter rides and was impressed with the beauty of the Gulmarg ski resort. Hamid said Malaysians are visiting Valley in good number as they love the place.Most of the Malaysians who visit India want to visit Kashmir also. They are happy for their travels to Kashmir as locals are treating the tourists well and ensure that their holidays are memorable, he said. PTI MIJ SHWSHW