Malaysia's ruling party leader calls on PM

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Malaysia's ruling party leader Anwar Ibrahim Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Anwar, a member of the Malaysian Parliament and the leader of the Parti Keadilan Rakyar Party, is in the national capital to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue', considered India's flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference. Anwar was accompanied by two other members of the Malaysian Parliament --Kesavan Subramanian and Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Anwar on his recent election as President of the PKR Party. Modi fondly recalled their last meeting in Malaysia in May 2018 and conveyed his regards to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest, the statement said. Anwar served as the deputy prime minister of Malaysia from 1993-1998 and as the finance minister from 1991-1998 when he was a member of the UMNO, a major party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.