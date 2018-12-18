Maldives prez visits Taj Mahal

/R Agra (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday. Solih spent over an hour at the 17th-century Mughal monument. He was received at the Kheria airport by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma and other top officials, officials said. Solih arrived in India on Sunday and is on a three-day visit, his first foreign trip after assuming charge in the island nation a month ago. PTI CORRHMB