Malik calls for collective efforts to secure rapid growth, development of J-K

Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday called for collective efforts to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts, an official spokesman said. In his message on the eve of Martyrs' Day, the governor has called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts, he said. The Martyr's Day is commemorated every year on July 13 to pay homage to the people killed in firing by forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on the day in 1931. The spokesman said Malik observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony. The governor emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering in the state towards peace and prosperity, he said.