Malik congratulates Nahida Manzoor for becoming first woman from Kashmir to scale Mount Everest

Srinagar, May 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday congratulated Nahida Manzoor for becoming the first woman from the Valley to scale the world's highest peak -- Mount Everest. Malik hoped that her accomplishment will help in attracting youngsters towards adventure sports for which there is immense potential in the state, an official spokesman said. The governor has wished Nahida success in all her future endeavours, he said. PTI MIJ AQSAQS