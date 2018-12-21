Malik e-inaugurates 15 H&WCs in J-K

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday launched 15 Health and Wellness Centres (H&WCs) in the state. Malik e-inaugurated the H&WCs during a function organised by the National Health Mission here. The 15 centres are in Doda, Jammu, Udhampur, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Pulwama districts of the state. Malik said the H&WCs will be instrumental in providing comprehensive primary healthcare to the people of the state. "The H&WCs are fully functional with respect to infrastructure, facade branding, human resource, equipment, drugs and diagnostics," he said. On the occasion, Malik presented awards to best performing districts, blocks and health workers during the measles-rubella vaccination campaign launched in the state on September 24. The governor said the appointment of 1,000medical officers was to end shortage of doctors in peripheral areas of the state. Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyan and Principal secretary, Health, Atal Dulloo were the architects of the H&WCs project in the state. PTI AB AQSAQS