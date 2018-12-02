Malin Akerman marries British actor Jack Donnelly

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) "Billions" star Malin Akerman tied the knot with British actor Jack Donnelly in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.According to People magazine, the wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends. Akerman wore a pink dress while saying 'I do' in a beach ceremony. Last October, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.Earlier this year the 40-year-old actor, who was previously wed to Roberto Zincone, opened up about her wedding plans with Donnelly, saying the celebration would be a "very private, intimate family thing". PTI SHDSHD