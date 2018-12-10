Mallya's extradition order reinforces govt's resolve: Industry

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India Inc Monday said the UK Court's order on Vijay Mallya's extradition reflects the Modi government's resolve, observing that the law will take its own course on the matter and deliver justice. "It does reinforce the government's resolve. Mallya has also said he is willing to pay back the loan. However, he should have said he is willing to pay back the dues to the (former) employees," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rajeev Talwar told PTI. In a major setback to Vijay Mallya, a UK court on Monday ordered his extradition to India, where he is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore. Stressing that it would not like to comment on a particular individual, CII said the UK Court's order is a big signal that India has a very credible position globally and the actions of the Narendra Modi government are being perceived as very decisive, proactive and credible by the world. "The law will take its own course there will be appropriate action and justice. Anyone who is bound to be shortchanged anywhere should not tolerate it and non compliance should always be dealt with by law," CII said. Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled that Mallya can be extradited to India to stand trial on the charges brought by the CBI and ED. The ruling marked a significant point in the high-profile extradition trial that has lasted over a year. PTI RSNMKJ