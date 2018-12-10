Mallya's extradition to India: Shah says entire credit goes to PM

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Monday said the credit of a UK court ordering extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India "entirely" goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that agencies were unrelenting in their pursuit of the man who "bled" banks here.The UK court ordered Mallya's extradition and said there were substantial "misrepresentations" in the flamboyant billionaire's characterisations of his financial dealings, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for alleged bank fraud amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore."Vijay Mallya's extradition is a very significant development in India's fight against corruption. The credit for this goes entirely to Prime Minister @narendramodi, who ensured that the agencies were unrelenting in their pursuit of the man who had bled Indian banks and fled," Shah wrote on Twitter.He said the prime minister's "hard stand against corruption and cronyism" also puts a premium on the honest and law-abiding citizens of the country who work hard to ensure better life for their families. "Welcome to the New India!", Shah said.Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled that Mallya can be extradited to India to stand trial on the charges brought by the CBI and ED. The judge referred the extradition case to Secretary of State.The ruling marked a significant point in the high-profile extradition trial that has lasted over a year.The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss was on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year. PTI NAB SRY