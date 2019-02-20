Mamata announces Rs 5 Lakh for kin of 2 CRPF men from Bengal killed in Pulwama

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state, who died in the Pulwama terror attack.The two jawans -- Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas -- were among the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week. Santra was from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village of Howrah district and Biswas hailed from Tehatta in Nadia district."We will also provide employment to the next of kin of the two jawans, if they ask," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.She said a meeting was held with the leaders of the Christian communities to discuss various issues and problems faced by them, including those related to education.The meeting was also attended by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. PTI SUS SNS SOMSOM