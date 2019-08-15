Mamata asks Sovan Chatterjee's wife to take care of party affairs in his area

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday entrusted Sovan Chatterjee's wife Ratna to take care of party affairs in her husband's assembly segment and municipal ward after the former Kolkata mayor switched over to the BJP.Chatterjee is an MLA from the Behala-Purba constituency in south Kolkata and is a councillor from ward number 131 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation."We would never tolerate unethical activities by any of our workers or leader. I would ask party leader Partha Chatterjee and others to utilise Ratna's organisational capabilities in Behala area," Banerjee said while addressing a party program.Later while talking to reporters, Ratna Chatterjee said the West Bengal chief minister has asked her to look after party affairs in the municipal ward and assembly constituency represented by her husband."He has left TMC and joined BJP today. From today I have been entrusted by the party to look after the political affairs in his constituency," she told reporters.Due to problems in personal life last year, Chatterjee was asked to step down both as minister in the state cabinet and city mayor by Banerjee. After that he took a sabbatical from active politics.Sovan Chatterjee joined BJP in Delhi on Wednesday, in a major boost to the saffron party ahead of municipal polls in the city next year. PTI PNT SOMSOM