Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday condoled the demise of former union minister George Fernandes, saying he was a much admired trade union leader. The former defence minister passed away here on Tuesday morning. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, family sources said"Very saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and much admired trade unionist, George Fernandes Ji. I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," the Trinamool Congress leader tweeted.PTI ASG DVDV