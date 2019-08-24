scorecardresearch
Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over death of Arun Jaitley

(Eds: Changing slug) New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, and said he was a politician who was "appreciated across parties". Ailing for long, Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement. PTI ASG SNESNESNE

