Mamata Banerjee has brought BJP to West Bengal: Yechury

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday alleged that it was Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who had brought BJP to West Bengal. Tweeting with the hashtags "Birds of a Feather" and "BJPTMC", Yechury recalled Banerjee's previous alliance with the saffron party. "After 2002 Gujarat riots, Ms Mamata Banerjee was a minister in the BJP government, she went to polls in alliance with the BJP in 2004, facilitated the entry of BJP into Bengal and is doing so even today," he tweeted. Quoting a statement reportedly made by the Bengal chief minister that "BJP is our natural ally", Yechury questioned how could Banerjee question the Left party's commitment to fight the BJP. "She is now preaching to us, who have always fought RSS-BJP? " he said. PTI ASG ASG INDIND