Mamata demands probe into Rafale files theft

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said the theft of Rafale files from the Union Ministry of Defence was a matter of concern anddemanded an enquiry into it.She also sought the central government's version aboutthe theft and asked who was the 'chhuppa rustam' (hiddenperson) behind this act.In a tweet in Hindi, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, described the entire matter as 'tamasha'(farce) and hinted that its fallout would be known after theLok Sabha elections."What farce is going on in the country? Documents arebeing stolen from the Ministry of Defence itself. This is avery dangerous situation for the country," she tweeted."What would the government say on this? Who is thehidden person behind this? There must be an enquiry into it,"she added.Later, in the secretariat, the chief minister wondered if it was not the "fault" of the government, adding "if a government cannot protect a document, how can the country be safe under it"?"The country is under threat. Has there been any FIRlodged in this case? We also run a government and we lodgeFIRs if we lose a document," she said, terming the episode as"big corruption".The chief minister asked the people to "wait forsometime as general election results would come out soon".Attorney General K K Venugopal had informed theSupreme Court on Wednesday that the Rafale files were stolen from the Defence Ministry.The government had also threatened The Hindu newspaper with action under the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on data allegedly taken from the stolen documents.Banerjee had on Wednesday condemned the "threats bythe BJP" to N Ram, chairman of The Hindu publishing group."Media plays an important role in democracy. Istrongly condemn threats by BJP govt to one of India's mostsenior & respected editors, N Ram. Invoking Official SecretsAct to threaten journalists is a shame," she had tweeted.