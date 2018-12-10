Mamata polishing her prime ministerial ambitions as political violence in WB continues: Supriyo

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union minister Babul Supriyo Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "polishing her prime ministerial ambitions" in Delhi at a time when "political violence" in her state was continuing unabated.Supriyo, who represents the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, claimed that in an attack by a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Sunday, a BJP worker, Sandip Ghosh, was killed while four others were injured."It is shameful that Mamata Banerjee is polishing her prime ministerial ambitions in Delhi while attacks on BJP workers and political violence continues unabated in her state," he said in a press conference.TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties, which met here as part of attempts to forge an united front to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.Supriyo said, "The killing of one worker is overshadowed by another in West Bengal. Political violence in six years of Mamata Banejee's rule has eclipsed that during 34 years of CPI(M) rule in the state." He alleged that the local administration and police have turned into "TMC cadre", and said the prime accused in the killing of Sandip Ghosh was yet to be arrested.Supriyo also accused the TMC government of obstructing and giving a "communal colour" to the BJP's proposed Rath Yatra in West Bengal to instill fear among the people. PTI VIT UZM NSDNSD