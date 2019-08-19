Mamata, Sharad condole Jagannath Mishra's death

(Eds: Adds Sharad Yadav's condolence) Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.Banerjee extended her condolences to Mishra's family and his admirers."Saddened at the passing away of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra ji. Condolences to his family and his admirers," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.Condoling Mishra's death, Sharad Yadav described him as a strong leader of Bihar, who was a balanced and efficient administrator.The 82-year-old Mishra, who had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the national capital, died on Monday morning.The Bihar government declared a three-day state mourning in his respect. PTI SCH MM TIRTIR