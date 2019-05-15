Mamata throttling democracy: Trivendra Singh Rawat

(Eds: Adds CM Rawat's reaction) Dehradun, May 15 (PTI) Alleging the attack on BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow was carried out at the behest of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday said democracy is being "throttled" in West Bengal as she is "frustrated" at the prospect of defeat. BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police. Both the parties have now engaged in claims and counterclaims over the incident. "As the prospect of defeat looms large, the TMC supremo is frustrated. She seems to have lost all faith in democracy. Whatever is happening in West Bengal amounts to throttling democracy," Rawat said. "The West Bengal administration first refused to grant permission to Yogi Adityanath to campaign at Banerjee's behest. Then our party chief's roadshow was attacked. All the violence is being perpetrated by TMC workers on her direction," he said. Alleging that BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal, he said the TMC's impending defeat at the hustings had left Banerjee in a state of "frustration". "The BJP chief was not allowed to hold a rally in Jadhavpur as she knew her nephew Abhishek was sure to lose if it was held. She will get a fitting reply for her acts on May 23 as people of West Bengal have made up their mind about putting an end to her "misrule" and Hitler like governance," Rawat said. BJP's Uttarakhand unit also condemned violence during Shah's roadshow with its state president Ajay Bhatt accusing the TMC supremo of "unleashing her goons" on the streets of Kolkata to disrupt the event, saying it bore "testimony to Banerjee's growing frustration in the face of impending defeat and her dictatorial approach". "Mamata Banerjee is frustrated as her party is heading for a defeat at the hands of the BJP in West Bengal. She also seems to have lost her balance seeing the growing popularity of BJP. Out of sheer despair, the TMC boss unleashed her goons on the streets of Kolkata to attack BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow," Bhatt said in a statement here. Citing a threat to the life of Shah in West Bengal, Bhatt said his party's national president would not have escaped unharmed if the central forces had not come to his rescue. "The TMC vandals hurled stones at BJP workers and indulged in arson to disrupt the BJP's historic roadshow. The situation in West Bengal is serious and shows Mamata Bannerjee's dictatorial attitude," Bhatt said. Accusing the TMC supremo of using abusive words against the prime minister and the BJP president "out of frustration", he said this is a "clear indication of the imminent fall of her government". Bhatt also rued the cancellation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally scheduled to be held in Kolkata Wednesday as the administration did not allow the stage to be erected for the purpose. "People will teach the TMC a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls," the BJP leader warned and urged the Election Commission to take stern action against the "anarchic elements" in West Bengal to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. PTI ALM CK