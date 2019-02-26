Mamata to launch her book on Feb 27

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch her book India in Distress in the national capital on February 27, sources said Monday.The TMC chief will be in Delhi to be part of the Opposition meet to strategise in pre-poll alliances against the BJP for the upcoming general elections.Leaders of a number of Opposition parties will meet in Parliament to chalk out a 'Common Minimum Programme' for fighting the general elections, sources said.The opposition strategy on the Pulwana terror attack may also come up for discussion, they said.The decision to formulate a Common Minimum Programme was mooted at the February 13 meeting of opposition leaders that included the Congress.The last meeting was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi,Banerjee, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, among others.While leaders of a number of parties are likely to attend the February 27 meeting, sources say the Left is unlikely to attend.On January 31 this year, as many as seven books penned by Banerjee were released on the inaugural day of the Kolkata Book Fair.Banerjee has so far published 87 books.Among the seven books that Banerjee has penned this time, there are ones for children, of poems in Bengali, Urdu and English and a couple of books on politics - in Hindi and Bengali. PTI ASG KJ