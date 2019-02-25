Mamata trying to 'convert' Bengal into Bangladesh: VHP leader Surendra Jain

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Surendra Jain Monday alleged that the TMC is the "biggest communal force" in the country and its chief Mamata Banerjee is trying to "convert West Bengal into Bangladesh". His comments came in the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee accusing the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP of trying to "communalise" the atmosphere in the state."The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the biggest communal force in the country. The TMC is engaged in persecuting Hindus of the state just for the sake of appeasing the minority community. It is trying to convert Bengal into Bangladesh," Jain, who is the VHP's international joint general secretary, told PTI.During a Trinamool Congress extended core committee meeting here on Monday, Banerjee alleged that in the last over four-and-a-half years, the BJP, along with forces like the VHP and the RSS, has tried to divide the country on religious lines by injecting the "poison of hatred and communalism among the masses"."We have not communalised the atmosphere in the state. Rather it is the TMC which is doing that," Jain said."The TMC government is giving protection to anti-nationals and attacking those who are patriots. If we wave the national flag and raise slogans in favour of Mother India, is it a crime in Bengal?" he asked.The chief minister has criticised right-wing organisations for taking out motorcycle rallies with national flags at the middle of the night and beating up people in the name of nationalism, stating that action will be taken against such bike rallies as only "criminals and dacoits" take bike rides at midnight. PTI PNT NN ANBANB