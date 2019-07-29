Mamata urges PM to take action on Unnao incident

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP government at the Centre for failing to ensure the safety of the Unnao rape victim. Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a high-level inquiry committee to probe the survivor's accident. The car in which the rape survivor, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. While the two aunts died, the 19-year-old woman and her lawyer were critically injured, police said. "The Unnao incident is very unfortunate. The prime minister should take action. A high-level inquiry committee should be formed to look into it," Banerjee said, at the sidelines of a party program here. Attacking the BJP-ruled governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre for not doing enough to protect the survivor, who had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape in June 2017, Banerjee said the prime minister should look after the country. "Everyday incidents of lynching are taking place. Fascist rule is going on in the country. The prime minister should look after the country," she said. The mother of the rape survivor has termed the accident a conspiracy to wipe out her family. PTI PNT KK INDIND