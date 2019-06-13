Mamata writes to senior doctors, says "will be honoured if hospitals run smoothly"

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients. Banerjee, in a communication issued with her official letterhead, requested the senior doctors to take full care of the hospitals and run them smoothly. "Please take care of all patients. The poor people are coming from all districts. I will be obliged and honoured if you all take full care of the hospitals. Hospitals must run smoothly and peacefully. Thanks for your full cooperation," Banerjee wrote in the letter. Medical services have been effected in the state since Saturday's attack on two junior doctors by relatives of a patient, who had died at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and hospital. One of the junior doctors was grieviously injured in the incident. PTI SCH SNS INDIND