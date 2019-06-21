Mamata's to party leaders: Stop taking 'cut money' or face jail

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Friday warned party leaders that those involved in taking "cut money" from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars.The warning from the West Bengal chief minister came at an organisational meeting of Nadia district, where the TMC lost one of the two Lok Sabha seats to the BJP."Our party supremo has warned us against gettinginvolved in corruption and told us to return cut money, if wehad taken any from people. She has told us if anyone isfound seeking cut money to provide benefits from government schemes, he or she will be arrested," a senior TMC leader from Nadia district said.Banerjee's instructions to party leaders came in thewake of statewide protests outside residences of a number of TMC leaders by people, who sought the return of cut money taken by them in the area.Mostly, elected representatives at the municipal andpanchayat levels faced the public ire in the districts of Birbhum, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Malda, Purulia, Nadia, West Midnapore and Bankura.At a recent meeting, Banerjee had said, "I do not wantto keep thieves in my party. If I take action they will joinsome other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per centcommission for providing housing grants to the poor. Thisshould stop immediately. Return the money if any of you havetaken it."Her diktat did not go down well with the rank and file of the party as several councillors and party leaders are questioning the directive."It is a sort of insult. If we had taken any cut moneythen we had also given a major chunk of it to top partyleaders. What about that? Will they also return that money,"said a senior TMC leader from Nadia district.Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy said Banerjee should have initiated measures to stop the practice much earlier."A person who has taken cut money directly, is onlythe front man. There are others who are behind him. They have also taken their share, so the money has to be returnedaccording to this chain," Roy said in New Delhi Thursday.Meanwhile, during the Nadia district organisationalmeeting, Banerjee asked party leaders to refrain frominfighting and work unitedly."Didi has asked us to work unitedly and has given usone-month time to bounce back in the district. During themeeting, she rebuked a few senior district leaders for beinginvolved more in infighting than working for the party," asenior TMC MLA said.She told the "traitors" to leave the party ratherthan weakening it from inside.The TMC chief held a two-hour-long closed-door meetingwith the district unit leaders, after it lost the Ranaghat LokSabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and just managed towin the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.The TMC chief also hit out at a section of the partyleaders who had "surrendered" to the lure of money given bythe BJP and sabotaged the party's prospects.She told TMC workers to prepare for the 2021 assemblyelections and bring back the old-timers to the party fold, theleader said. PTI PNT RDKRDK