Mamta Sharma's New Single 'Yaara' Unveiled by Sajid-Wajid

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamta Sharma launched her new romantic single 'Yaara', a romantic loving melody which grips the listener right from the start. The new video features Mamta Sharma and Tik Tok stars Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, with Music & Lyrics by Bad Ash, and music available on One Music Originals, is considered as the most heart touching song of this season.Providing insights on the concept of the song, Mamta Sharma says, "It's time to fall in love again this season with the most heart touching song #Yaara, a song of true love, true friends." This song is available for viewing on YouTube. Click here to view the song: https://youtu.be/oV198PZ2exw The launch saw the presence of Sajid-Wajid, Shabir Ahmed, Ramji Gulati, Kummar, Sameer Sen, Sameer Anjaan, Anjjan Bhattacharya, Meet Brothers, Shravan Rathore, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, VIP, Smita Gondkar and many more. 'Yaara' is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. The song will make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination which perfectly describes 'Yaara'. The song features a fresh cast of Tik Tok stars Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan and Ajaz Ahmed in a love triangle. Talking about the song Mamta Sharma says, "We thought Friendship Day is the perfect time to release Yaara. The song conveys a beautiful story. We have tried to explore emotions of love in different ways. A very soulful number which will give you goosebumps." About Mamta SharmaWith scintillating hit numbers under her kitty like 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and 'Tinku Jiya', Mamta Sharma has continued to awe-inspire her audience with effortless singing and pulsating stage performances.The song 'Munni Badnaam Hui' fetched her several awards and nominations, including a Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Female), 12th IIFA Awards Toronto, 2011 - Best Playback singer (Female).Image Link - https://bit.ly/2YlbaFF PWRPWR