Man, 3 children killed after car falls into canal in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) A man and his three children were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. Rakesh's wife Kamlesh (38) and daughter Komal (17), who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital, SHO of Sangariya police station Inder Kumar said.The 40-year-old man, his son Kunal (14) and daughters Kalo (15) and Vandana (12) were killed in the accident, he added.