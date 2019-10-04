scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man, 3 children killed after car falls into canal in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) A man and his three children were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. Rakesh's wife Kamlesh (38) and daughter Komal (17), who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital, SHO of Sangariya police station Inder Kumar said.The 40-year-old man, his son Kunal (14) and daughters Kalo (15) and Vandana (12) were killed in the accident, he added. PTI SDA SNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos