Man, 3-yr-old son killed in road accident

Barabanki (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) An over speeding SUV overturned after hitting a divider in Safdarganj area here, killing a man and his three-year-old son, police said Friday.The incident occurred on Thursday night when Manvendra Singh (35), along with his wife Tripti (32), son Darsh (3) and daughter Harshita (7), was on his way to Lucknow, they said.They were rushed to a hospital where Manvendra and Darsh died, the police said.Manvendra's wife and daughter were injured, they said. PTI CORR ABN DPB