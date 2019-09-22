Man absconding after killing wife in UP arrested from Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old man who was absconding after allegedly killing his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad city has been arrested after a brief encounter in Delhi, police said on Sunday. Aasif, a resident of Nand Nagri, was allegedly involved in 40 cases, including that of dacoity, murder, robbery, snatching. On Saturday night, a trap was was laid near Seemapuri. At about 2 am, Aasif was seen riding a motorcycle and was signalled to stop, but he accelerated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said. According to the police, Aasif took out a countrymade pistol and fired three rounds at the team. In retaliation, the staff fired couple of rounds and later overpowered him. During interrogation, Asif revealed that after killing his wife on February 2 at Sahibabad, he was on the run. He further revealed that he was also planning to kill his sister-in-law and mother-in-law, who were pursuing the murder case of his wife, the DCP said. A pistol along with 22 cartridges was recovered from him, the officer added. PTI AMPHMB