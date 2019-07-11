Man absconding in murder case arrested from Bihar

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old man absconding in a case of murder for the last nine years has been arrested from Bihar, police said Thursday. The accused, Ranjit Singh, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 upon his arrest and was declared Proclaimed Offender by a city court, they said. Singh, a resident of Forbesganj in Bihar's Araria district, was nabbed from Katihar in the eastern state on July 8, police said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was involved in a 2010 case of murder in which he, along with his associates, had shot dead one Sonu in Delhi's Uttam Nagar over business rivalry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), G.Ram Gopal Naik said. Singh came to Delhi in 2008 and started doing petty jobs at Azadpur Mandi and in 2009, he shifted to Nasirpur in Dwarka where he came in Vijay's contact, the officer said. Vijay dealt in cable business and had rivalry with Sonu, he said. Sonu had attacked Vijay but he survived the assault. To take revenge, Vijay along with the accused killed Sonu, the officer said. His accomplices were convicted for life by a trial court in 2017, the officer added. Nine people were involved in the killing. Out of them, five accused were convicted, two were acquitted by the court which also declared another two as Proclaimed Offenders, the DCP said. Singh was one of the two proclaimed offenders. The accused had been hiding after changing his appearance, name and residence to evade arrest, police said. PTI AMP AMP CKCK