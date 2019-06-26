Man absconding since 2011 for killing live-in partner dies

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A man, who was absconding since 2011 for allegedly killing his live-in partner and abandoning her body outside the New Delhi Railway station, died in a hospital here Wednesday, police said. The accused, identified as Raju Gehlot, allegedly killed his live-in partner Neetu Solanki in 2011, they said. Police said he got admitted himself to the hospital under a fake name to hide his identity. He was being treated for a liver ailment and died at a private hospital in Gurgaon Wednesday. Police are probing whether he was accompanied by any relative or a friend. They are also investigating where Gehlot had been staying all these years. The accused, a proclaimed offender, was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh for his head. Solanki's body was found stuffed inside an air bag near the New Delhi Railway Station on February 11, 2011 and had remained unidentified until February 23.Solanki used to work in the hospitality sector of a private airline.Gehlot's involvement in killing Solanki was revealed after the arrest of his relative Naveen Shokeen, who allegedly helped Gehlot indispose off the body. PTI SLB AMP KJ